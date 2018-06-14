Multiple CitiesJob Title: Client Relationship Executive Company: G4S Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . G4S is the world’s leading international security solutions group, which specialises in secure outsourcing in countries and sectors where security and safety risks are considered a strategic threat. . We make a difference by helping people to operate in safe and secure environments where they can thrive and prosper and we believe this role can only grow in importance. . G4S is the largest employer on the London Stock Exchange, with operations in more than 125 countries and over 620,000 employees. In this annual report we feature the important work carried out by our employees across our 125 countries. We are proud of the role they play in securing your world. . Requirements: All candidates must - Be Results Focus. - Be a graduate with a Business related degree. - Have substantial years of experience in a similar role within a multinational organization or small-medium enterprises (SMES). - Be able to communicate effectively (verbally and in written form) and build and sustain working relationships. - Be able to use generic IT applications. - Be able to improve and sustain performance. - Be able to demonstrate customer care attitude.