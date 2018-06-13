Psalm 23 in Pidgin/Broken English1. The Lord na my shepherd, I dey kampe.2. E make me sidon for where better dey flow yanfu yanfu. And come put me next to stream make my body thermocool.3. E panel beat my soul come spray am white, come dey lead me dey go through express road of righteousness because of His name.4. Walaii! If I waka pass where arm robber, 419 and juju people boku, come even join boko haram reach valley of the shadow of death sef, liver no go fail me. Your rod and staff nko? Na so dem dey like backbone dey comfort me.5. You don arrange good fufu and Amala on top table make I chop. See bad belle people dey look waa waa. You rub me for head with vaseline intensive lotion. My cup come be like River Niger dey troway dey go.6. True true, better life and mercy go dey follow me till I quench. And I go tanda for God house... lai lai I no go comot for wia better dey. God Almighty, Na you biko! AMEN!