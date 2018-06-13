Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Discount Ticket

Short Joke: Discount Ticket
Akpos buys some items in a supermarket...

SHOP ATTENDANT: Sir, but you are using a discounted ticket.

AKPOS: Yes, any problem?

SHOP ATTENDANT: (surprised) but it is a ‘children discount’ ticket, Sir?
