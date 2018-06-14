Lagos StateJob Title: Corporate Sales Executive Company: Cobranet Limited Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Cobranet Limited was incorporated in 2003 and began its operations to provide the Nigerian Market with a reliable Internet Service and meet the requirements of the market, positioning itself as a leader in providing Internet Solutions and as a provider of choice. . The company was founded and is managed by a group of professionals whose collective business backgrounds include managing diversified business such as Banking/Industry/and Internet Services in Nigeria as well as other countries internationally. . Educational Qualifications/Experience: - Minimum of 5 years sales experience is an ISP company a MUST; skills in Corporate Sales an added advantage. - B.Sc, /B.A degree or its equivalent in related field from a recognized institution. - Must be computer literate with excellent knowledge in Microsoft Office (particularly Excel, word and PowerPoint and in the use of internet based resources. - Must have experience in the internet connectivity environment and a technical overview or background. - Excellent Communication skills, organizational skills, self motivation, results-oriented with a positive outlook, punctuality, ambitious, clear focus on high quality and business profit. mature, credible, perceptive and articulate. - Must be comfortable to contact and deal with all types of companies: small, medium and multi. national companies. - Other personal traits: reliable, tolerant, determined, well presented, businesslike, polite, well-mannered and be a team-player. - Ability to develop and maintain a computerized customer and prospect database. - Ability to prospect for new potential sales, respond to and follow up sales enquiries. - Maintain and develop existing and new customers through planned individual account support, and liaise with Internal order-processing staff. - Flexibility is required and ability to work extended hours when required without it upsetting domestic situation.