Jun 13, 2018, 11:02 PM
Best jokes of the day: Hot night poem
Best jokes of the day: Hot night poem
A Beautiful Good Night Poem of a Hot Girl
He came at night,
Exposed my body,
Got on top of me,
Touched me,
He bit,
Sucked,
And Swallowed.
When he was satisfied,
He left me Hurt and Bloody...
Damn that Mosquito
Who do you think I was talking about? Bad Minds!
