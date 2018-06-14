Lagos StateJob Title: Marketing Executive Company: Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) Job Type: Full Time Experience: 3 years Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL) is a company registered in Nigeria to engage in outsourcing services. We focus on three key areas; Human Resource Management, People Placement and Learning & Development. At RIL people management is at the heart of ALL we do; easing business burdens is why we do it. . Job Description : Qualification: - Bsc or HND with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) or Upper credit - 3 to 5 year experience . Requirements: - Good command of English - Self motivated and result oriented - Passionate,knowledgable and competent - Good dress sense - Enterprising ability - Age 28 to 38 years . Job description: 1.Develop marketing plan. 2.Marketing of products - facilitating sales of product or interface with customers 3.Run Marketing campaign 4.Inclination toward customer service and marketing.