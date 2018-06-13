Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Never Ask
You must never ask a woman her age and a man his salary...

Do you know why?

It is wrong to ask a woman her age because she hardly ever lives for herself!

And it is wrong to ask a man his salary because he hardly ever spends on himself!
