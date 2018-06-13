E get dis particular restaurant wey i dey chop for wuse. E get one oyibo wey dey always come chop there too. Any time dis oyibo chop finish, him go shout “heey!”, so I wonder wetin dey make am shout. I decide to chop wetin di oyibo dey always chop so maybe me self go shout too. When I reach d restaurant last week friday, I order wetin di man dey chop, dem tell me say na chicken and red wine, so I chop am. I surprise say I no shout, I even collect xtra plate, but I still no shout. Na then I just vex ask 4 my bill. The waiter tell me say one plate of chicken and red wine na N45,000, then d xtra plate na another 45,000 na then I come shout heyyyyyyyyy! heyyyyyyyyy!! heyyyyyyyy!!! heiiiiiiiiiii!!!!… till I reach house I still dey shout..