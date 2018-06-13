Emekas phone rings…Nkechi: “Baby do you still luv me like before?”Emeka: “Of course Yes, my luv for you will never change and is never ending.”Nkechi: “Dats my babyyyy, I want you to buy me somting.”Emeka: “Just name it, I am more than capable, you know me now, Nky bebe m”.Nkechi: “Its just one BB porsche sha…”Emeka: “No problem. Just find out the price and let me know”Nkechi: “Its 450 000 naira.”Emeka: “Is it manual or automatic? Is it still in a good shape, as in, the engine. Have you checked the fuel consumption too?” How many kilometers has it done?Nkechi: “Honey, its not a car ooo… its a phone.”Emeka: “Phone? Oh! does it come with a plasma tv, wardrobe and generator?”Nkechi: “Please be serious, are you buying it or not? ”Emeka :(in a whisper) “Ewo!”Nkechi: “Helloooooo! are you still there?”Emeka: “Hiiiiiiiii!”Nkechi : “What is this, I thought you love me, infact, don’t even bother again. I will call Alhaji to get it for me this evening.”Emeka: “God purnish ya life , na so your tin sweet reach , not only Allhaji, better still, call Atiku he will be faster”Nkechi: “Am going to delete you”Emeka: “Is your fone hanging? Cos I have deleted you since you mentioned porsche. ! Thief, how much is bride price even in ya village sef!