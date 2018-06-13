Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Love turn sour
« on: Nov 21, 2015, 03:01 PM »
Emekas phone rings…

Nkechi: “Baby do you still luv me like before?”

Emeka: “Of course Yes,  my luv for you will never change and is never ending.”

Nkechi: “Dats my babyyyy, I want you to buy me somting.”

Emeka: “Just name it, I am more than capable, you know me now, Nky bebe m”.

Nkechi: “Its just one BB porsche sha…”

Emeka: “No problem. Just find out the price and let me know”

Nkechi: “Its 450 000 naira.”

Emeka: “Is it manual or automatic? Is it still in a good shape, as in, the engine. Have you checked the fuel consumption too?” How many kilometers has it done?

Nkechi: “Honey, its not a car ooo… its a phone.”

Emeka: “Phone? Oh! does it come with a plasma tv, wardrobe and generator?”

Nkechi: “Please be serious, are you buying it or not? ”

Emeka :(in a whisper)  “Ewo!”

Nkechi: “Helloooooo! are you still there?”

Emeka: “Hiiiiiiiii!”

Nkechi : “What is this, I thought you love me, infact, don’t even bother again. I will call Alhaji to get it for me this evening.”

Emeka: “God purnish ya life , na so your tin sweet reach , not only Allhaji, better still, call Atiku he will be faster”

Nkechi: “Am going to delete you”

Emeka: “Is your fone hanging? Cos I have deleted you since you mentioned porsche. ! Thief, how much is bride price even in ya village sef!
