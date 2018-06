Teacher: Today, We are talking about “Question Tags”.Examples; She is Coming, isn’t she? They have eaten, haven’t they?Teacher: Who can give another Example?Jonso: we are going to chop the yam today, Chopn’t we?Teacher: What kind of sentence is that? Please who can correct him?Chipo: Teacher don’t mind him jare, the correct one is, we are going to chop the yams today, Yamn’t we?The teacher fainted!