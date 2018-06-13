Haruna to Habiba.I need to ask u something that has kept me awake, giving me sleepless nights and I want you to be honest with me. It might be awkward between us after this but I have to know how you feel.I have kept it in mind for a while now but I think it’s finally time I’ll be straight up and just confront you. I hope this doesn’t ruin the relationship we already have. I just need to know and I don’t see another way I could get over this but ask. Just be honest and true dear. How much is cabin biscuit in ur area?