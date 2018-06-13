Johnbull went for an occasion on mother’s day and he was enjoying every minute of it, just before the closing prayer the MC said” the best years of my life were spent in de arms of a woman who wasn’t my wife” , there was shock and silence for a while but then he added “she was my mother!!”The crowd gave him a big round of applause and cheers…Tired from the event Johnbull walks back home and met perpetual (his wife) in the kitchen preparing dinner and tries to repeat de quote, he starts; “De best years of my life were spent in de arms of a woman who wasn’t my wife…” He stands for a while trying to recall the second line of de quote and by the time he regained his senses he was on a hospital bed receiving treatment for 3rd degree burns form boiling water!