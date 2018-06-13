A guy travelled from the UK with hopes of marrying a decent Naija babe. He came to warri and had plans of marrying one babe Elohor. He got to a hotel to book a room for them to meet and decided to call Elohor.The following conversation ensured;Charles: dearie I’m trying to get a room for us, I’m at Woodridge hotel.Elohor: no don’t, it’s too expensive and the facilities not worth that cash, check Hotel Excel, it is better but Kayriott is the best.Charles: ok, I’ll try Kayriott.Elohor: when you get to Kayriott don’t take room 112, the bed is not strong enough, and if they give you room 214, don’t take it. The AC is not good. Room 312 is better but the hot side of the shower is bad. however, try room411, although it’s hard to open the door most time. Better still just take room 510.Charles immediately dropped the call and took the next flight back to UK. Guys if na you, you go still marry?