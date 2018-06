Obinna was coming back from school, singing and dancing, the father asked him and said my son this one dat you are happy, singing and dancing, I have not seen you in dis mood for a while now, the boy replied and said papa, u will not be buying new textbooks, notebooks and all the writing materials.The father shouted, that’s my son!!! But wait oo, did you win scholarship or something? The boy said noo, I AM REPEATING THE SAME CLASS AGAIN…….”The father just fainted.