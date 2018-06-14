Lagos StateJob Title: BU Web-fed Zone Business Director Company: BOBST Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . BOBST is the world’s leading supplier of machinery and services to packaging manufacturers in the folding carton, corrugated board and flexible material industries. . Founded in 1890 by Joseph Bobst in Lausanne, Switzerland, BOBST has a presence in more than 50 countries, runs 11 production facilities in 8 countries and employs over 5,000 people around the world. The firm recorded a consolidated turnover of CHF 1.354 billion (approximately 1,12 billion EUR) for the year ended. . Position summary: - For the Central Africa region, the Group is seeking to recruit a Head of Sales for its Web Fed Business Unit (BU WF). - Leads and is accountable for BU WF sales and sales network in the Zone (from Sub-Saharan down to South Africa not included) - As a member of the local management team actively defends the best interest of the Group and promote one company culture common to all Business Units - Be the "BOBST Face" in our industry for the region: promoting and living the values of the Group. . Responsibility: Sales’ specific tasks: - Develop a close proximity with the decision makers and key people within established or potential customer organization - Develop, in close coordination with the BU WF Business Director, an efficient Sales’ Network to serve all customers (existing or potential) within the zone - Gives the appropriate support to the Product Lines (PL) throughout the sales process, through effective and transparent communication and ability to translate local customer requirements into product specifications - Elaborates and maintain a realistic local sales plan and takes the responsibility for the delivery of the expected sales (quality and volume) - Is responsible for the skills development of the sales team and the growth of its members - Understand and highlight all competitive threats to the business. . Markets related tasks: - Establish BOBST as a preferred supplier in Central Africa for Gravure, Coating, Laminator and Label presses - Develop and deploy for each product a zone marketing plan and seek to cost-effectively penetrate the targeted markets/segments - Understand and highlight all competitive threats to the business - Support the product development by reporting the evolution of the customer needs - Collect and communicate the flexible materials markets capacities, structures and trends (twice a year). . Budget and objective achievement: - Deliver to the agreed yearly sales budget and objectives in the zone - Participate actively in the Budget and Objectives preparation. . Service: - Collaborate with the Services teams (local & PL) - Support PL to obtain customer satisfaction excellence, provide factual & objective reports of any complaints or non-satisfied customers to the BU WF Business Director, local Service manager and PL Service support. . Business reporting: - Prepare the sales activities monthly BU WF report of the Zone. Discuss it with the BU WF Business Director at the end of each month - Maintain the quotations list and follow evolution of the leads. Manage the hot and active projects list for the BU WF products. . Requirements: - Critical skills and personal attributes . Functional skills: - In depth knowledge of the Gravure, Coating, Laminator and Label presses, its application in the Flexible packaging industry and its customers - Proven leadership in sales management - Ability to understand the business and its challenges - Good knowledge of the machinery industry and sales with focus in printing, machine-tools and electronics - Strong negotiation skills . Personal skills: - Proactive work style, highly reliable and accountable - Fluent in English necessary - Strong communication & negotiation skills - Act dynamically and pragmatically under pressure - Ability to take initiatives, actions and be accountable Creative, team builder, team leader, result oriented Care for the well-being the people under his responsibility . Education and Experience: - Degree in business administration or in engineering (with proven track of at list 5 years of B2B experience in a key role with same responsibilities) - Proven Commercial and Marketing background - Previous experience in either the flexible packaging industry, narrow web Flexo, film sales - Have sound experience in a Senior Sales Position with success track records.