Three drunken men, who were under the influence of drugs, stopped a taxi. The taxi driver figured they were not in their right minds, so he just switched on the engine & switched it off & told them”We have arrived “.The 1st man gave him money, the 2nd man said “Thank u” while the 3rd slapped him! The taxi driver got surprised thinking the 3rd guy that slapped him realized the car didn’t move an inch, so he asked;”what was that (slap) for?” The drunken man replied “Control your speed next time.