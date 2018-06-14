Abuja (FCT)Job Title: Global Account Director ENR Company: SAP Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA Experience: 10 years Location: Abuja, Nigeria Job Field: Customer Care Sales / Marketing . COMPANY DESCRIPTION: - As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and industries innovate through simplification. From the back office to the boardroom, warehouse to storefront, on premise to cloud, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. . PURPOSE AND OBJECTIVES: - The primary goal for the Account Executive (AE) is to achieve his/her quarterly revenue goal for a specific portfolio of target customers and prospects in the ENR (Energy and Natural Resources) industry. The AE is responsible for developing and driving account strategy, for identifying and qualifying opportunities, and for executing the sales cycle of his/her account to closing. . - The AE cooperates with various SAP teams on positioning and delivery of complex proposals to customers, and proactively builds successful relationships with SAP strategic partners. He/She develops an opportunity plan leveraging the value proposition of all of SAP's solutions and services relevant to the customers and prospects, in close cooperation with teams from Presales, Services, Support, Product Management, Strategic Partners, etc. It is expected that the AE creates and nurtures Executive relationships while positioning the SAP Executive team to assist. . EXPECTATIONS AND TASKS: - Directly interact with customers and prospects to position the value of SAP's Solutions and Services as supported by ROI, business case development, references, and supporting analyst data. - Pursue professional and personal development to ensure adequate knowledge of the markets and industries SAP serves as well as the products and services SAP provides - Coordinate with the account teams consisting of Presales, Industry Value Engineers, Customer Engagement Managers, Commercial, specialized Product teams, Strategic Partners and other relevant roles so that SAP solutions are well positioned in the assigned account - Share best practices and interact with regional and local SAP employees - Prospect new companies as potential customers of SAP's solutions - Develop your pipeline to ensure sufficient coverage - Build strong partner and client relationships - Update on a timely basis SAP@CRM system with accurate customer and pipeline information . EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS / SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES: - Bachelor’s degree in related fields (Business / Engineering or Technology) Postgraduate degree will be advantageous - Strong sales track record in the ENR industry, or aggressive achievement record in other sales related role - A collaborative management style and disposition and capability to work in a networked organization with a strong culture of virtual working teams, and evidence of delivering results through building effective relationships with teams across functions and geographies - Excellent interpersonal and communication skills - Strong capabilities in value based and proactive selling - Rigorous execution of sales processes: territory management, account planning, demand generation, qualification, pipeline management, forecasting - Customer and quality focus - Innovative thinking - Result driven - Motivation & engagement - Strong negotiator - Good knowledge of English . WORK EXPERIENCE: - 10+ years’ experience gained in a large, multi-national software organizations, or technology organizations with an emphasis on software sales - Good knowledge of the ENR Industry in general and specific knowledge around at least one of the sub verticals - (Utilities, mining, Oil & Gas or Mill Products) - would be a great asset - Knowledge around one or more specific product areas such as billing, risk management, analytics, front office and channels or ERP would also be an advantage - Previous experience of working within or selling to ENR organizations is preferable - Proven track record in capturing market share and growing a profitable sales business.