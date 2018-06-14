Oyo StateJob Title: Business Development Manager Company: La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 10 years Location: Oyo, Nigeria Job Field: Banking Sales / Marketing . La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited will join Cameroon, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Cambodia and Ivory Coast as member of Advans group network. Advans SA SICAR was created in 2005 by Horus Development Finance together with several development financial institutions: IFC, FMO, KFW, CDC, EIB, AFD Group. The Advans group has 2.600 employees throughout the world, and almost 320.000 clients.La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited will join Cameroon, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Cambodia and Ivory Coast as member of Advans group network. Job Reference:ADV/NIG/BDM/NOV/15

JOB SUMMARY:
The Business Development Manager is responsible for facilitating delivery of the bank's strategic plan by ensuring that business plans are fully aligned and implemented. He conducts research & development activities, identify opportunities to develop new business lines and contribute to the development of the bank's growth via the development and implementation of new and existing credit and deposit products that maximize these opportunities. - He provides the necessary support to the Network with ensuring that products adequately answer the target market needs, that the processes and procedures are adequate and efficient at all times, that the staff is adequately trained to achieve its targets and deliver quality. To achieve its goals, he must have constant feedback both from market, from the Network and from other departments. . DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Project Management: - Plans and sequences activity and resource - Developsschedules, estimates time/costand benefits - Developsrelated budget - Monitors and reportsprogress - Ability to work with various departments - Business Partnering . Business Planning: - Understands the bank’s vision and strategic direction - Undertakes Research and Analysis to understand implications for institution's business planning and advice management - Implements the business planning process and ensures strategic plan objectives are cascaded into departmental business objectives . Competitive & Economic Analysis: - Co-ordinates key internal and external stakeholder groups, including customers, to analyze the external environment as well as the offer provided, and ensure strategic business alignment with opportunities and external needs and expectations - Proactively organizes client, staff and market feedbacks system to be able to ajust products/processes/strategy adequately. . Identification of Business Opportunities and New Product Planning: - Conducts market researches and analysis to understand implications and identify new business development opportunities in line with bank's strategy Identifies new product opportunities and undertake feasibility analysis to quantify and forecast the likely impact - Assists with the development of and Implement bank’s new product development process - Proactively undertakes industry networking to collect market intelligence and identify new business opportunities . Stakeholder Management & Product Development: - Co-ordinates key internal and external stakeholder groups, including existing clients to test assumptions, and define new product requirements and specifications - Works collaboratively with relevant departments to develop detailed product specifications and go-to-market strategy - Facilitates the development of policies and processes to support implementation of new products within the bank . Performance assessment and solution provision: - Implementsperformance measures to track and monitor growth and performance (branch, products, etc.) - Contributes to the identification of opportunities for continuous improvement of new products implemented - Contributes to the identification of opportunities for continuous improvement of Strategy Department systems, processes and practices - Provides assistance towards development and implementation of policies and processes to support business planning within the institution - Identifies bottlenecks, problems, issues, provides corrective action plans in conjunction with other departments, and monitors implementation of the corrective action plans. . DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE: Minimum Academic Qualifications & Experience: - Minimum Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or related discipline; Professional certification or Master’s degree highly desirable. - 10-15 years of experience in business development including strategy formulation and implementation, new business development and implementation, product (credit and deposit) design and marketing communications. - Value Chain Analysis experience is required . Technical Skills: - Demonstrated knowledge of strategy development, and application of business planning mechanisms - Demonstrated ability to undertake and/or commission and manage research projects - Demonstrated knowledge of business and product development applied in commercial or Microfinance banking environment - In-depth knowledge of the product life-cycle and how to manage it through opportunity identification, implementation and continuous improvement - Demonstrated knowledge of the issues facing organizations undergoing change - Excellent communication skills . Results Orientation: - Demonstrated ability to drive performance through research and analysis, business strategy development, implementation of initiatives and actions plans to ensure successful outcomes - Demonstrated ability to collaborate with and facilitate cross multiple stakeholder groups and project manage new product deliverables - Demonstrated high level communication and influencing skills - Ability and willingness to make decisions and be accountable. . Leadership Skills: - Demonstrates a vision for the department and the ability to develop and implement plans to achieve it - Demonstrated ability to engage, lead and motivate a team - Demonstrated ability to positively influence people and gain their support; seen as being credible - Ability to build a performance based culture and make people accountable.