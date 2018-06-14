Lagos StateJob Title: Assistant Manager, Conferences & Event Company: Businessday Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 3 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Businessday is West Africa’s lending provider of business intelligence and information. Written by some of West Africa’s best journalists, it is the favourite newspaper among West Africa investor community. . Job Descriptions: - The Assistant Conferences & Events Manager must be an enthusiastic marketer with exceptional leadership and communication skills and a strong understanding of events and conference marketing operations and strategy. - The primary focus of this position will be to lead all operational and marketing aspects of Businessday Conferences & Events. - You will also manage the strategy and execution of special events and conferences that take place throughout the year. . Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities: - Responsible for sales/marketing of sponsorship for all conferences - Responsible for all event and conferences operations throughout the year - Responsible for planning and managing the programs so that they are fully integrated across marketing vehicles. - Managing, planning and implementing targeted and effective cross- channel marketing campaigns, with the goal of securing maximum delegate revenue - Working cross functionally, the Assistant conference manager will define( manage and assist with the execution on the program goals, messages, audience generation/email campaigns, speaker plan, collateral, event website and registration, and event logistics. - Responsible for mentoring and managing event teams - Provide the Conferences Manager with a clear marketing plan for each event. - Liaise with the Conferences Manager to identify and arrange cross promotion opportunities at events. This should be done for every event at least 2 weeks prior to the conference date. - Manage and monitor the creation and scheduling of conference emails to the internal conference data lists, as per marketing schedule and conference targets. - Manage and monitor the Conference Marketing Executive to ensure events are promoted via relevant social media platforms, including (but not restricted to): Facebook, Linkedln and Twitter. . Desired Skills and Experience: - Bachelor's degree is required: Marketing/Business degree preferred - 3-5 years of marketing experience: Events/conferences marketing background preferred - Minimum of 2 years management experience - Proven experience and track record of successful marketing campaigns and delivering world class conferences - Strong understanding of event/conferences strategy, operations, and marketing - Ability to create program goals, messaging, communication and overall event plans with minimal direction - Superior communication and people skills with the ability to work across all levels in an organization and with external event agencies. - Exceptional leadership skills with a proven track record managing teams to deliver effective, integrated event programs and results - High energy, outgoing, “can do” personality. Ability to thrive in a changing environment - Vast knowledge of a wide range of marketing techniques and concepts.