A male Corp Member was part of the invigilators in a GCE exams holding in the school he is serving. In the school while the exam was on going, one intercoursey gal who was wearing a very short skirt and looking gorgeous was cutting eye for the Corper, giving the corper a seductive look. The guy went straight to the girl to find what her problem was.The corper gave the girl the solution to the mathematics question. After the exams, the Corper and his friend followed the girl up to arrange on how they would meet and the girl said: “do u think I’m a prostitute? All those actions I was displaying for you in the hall are fake oooo, that’s my boyfriend waiting for me ooo...Mugu”...and she laughed!…The corper said: do you think I read Mathematics in the University? I studied Yoruba in school; all those answers I gave to you are fake!