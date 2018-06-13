Akpos go join d Nigeria Army. After d hard training wey im receive, Akpos successfully pass out from
The Nigeria Army. For pass out ceremony na so oga commandant dey assign posting.
Commdt: Ambali kuka!
Ambali: Sir!
Commdt: Posted to Kogi State.
Ambali: Yes sir, thank u sir!
Commdt: Muniru Sulaiman!
Muniru: Sir!
Commdt: Posted to Delta State.
Muniru: Yes sir, thank u sir!
Commdt: Akpos Ojong Itikoloko!
Akpos: Sir!!
Commdt: Posted to Borno State.
Akpos: RETIRED SIR, THANK YOU SIR, I no wan die sir!!
(Na who wan go die with Boko Haram for Borno)