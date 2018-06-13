Pages: [1]   Go Down

Comedy Joke- Akpos Join Army
Akpos go join d Nigeria Army. After d hard training wey im receive, Akpos successfully pass out from
The Nigeria Army. For pass out ceremony na so oga commandant dey assign posting.

Commdt: Ambali kuka!

Ambali: Sir!

Commdt: Posted to Kogi State.

Ambali: Yes sir, thank u sir!

Commdt: Muniru Sulaiman!

Muniru: Sir!

Commdt: Posted to Delta State.

Muniru: Yes sir, thank u sir!

Commdt: Akpos Ojong Itikoloko!

Akpos: Sir!!

Commdt: Posted to Borno State.

Akpos: RETIRED SIR, THANK YOU SIR, I no wan die sir!!

(Na who wan go die with Boko Haram for Borno)
