Akpos go join d Nigeria Army. After d hard training wey im receive, Akpos successfully pass out fromThe Nigeria Army. For pass out ceremony na so oga commandant dey assign posting.Commdt: Ambali kuka!Ambali: Sir!Commdt: Posted to Kogi State.Ambali: Yes sir, thank u sir!Commdt: Muniru Sulaiman!Muniru: Sir!Commdt: Posted to Delta State.Muniru: Yes sir, thank u sir!Commdt: Akpos Ojong Itikoloko!Akpos: Sir!!Commdt: Posted to Borno State.Akpos: RETIRED SIR, THANK YOU SIR, I no wan die sir!!(Na who wan go die with Boko Haram for Borno)