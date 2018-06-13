Pages: [1]   Go Down

Relationship Joke: Girl & Boy Discussion
« on: Nov 24, 2015, 11:25 AM »
Gurl :- How much you love me ?

B0i :- I ? I love you s0 much, I can’t measure.

Gurl :- N0, Just tell me na

B0i :- 0h ok, I be like a ph0ne & you go be  sim card. Der is n0 me without you.

Gurl *blushing*  :- Awwwwww dat is s00000 r0mantic

B0i says to himself :- See mumu!! Watt if i’m a china ph0ne with three sims? ode!
