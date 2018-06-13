Jun 13, 2018, 10:58 PM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Relationship Joke: Girl & Boy Discussion
Go Down
Author
Topic: Relationship Joke: Girl & Boy Discussion
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
N
Relationship Joke: Girl & Boy Discussion
«
on:
Nov 24, 2015, 11:25 AM
Gurl :- How much you love me ?
B0i :- I ? I love you s0 much, I can’t measure.
Gurl :- N0, Just tell me na
B0i :- 0h ok, I be like a ph0ne & you go be sim card. Der is n0 me without you.
Gurl *blushing* :- Awwwwww dat is s00000 r0mantic
B0i says to himself :- See mumu!! Watt if i’m a china ph0ne with three sims? ode!
