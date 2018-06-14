Lagos StateJob Title: Medical Sales Representatives Company: Reckitt Benckiser Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 1 - 2 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Pharmaceutical Sales / Marketing . RB is the world's leading consumer health and hygiene company. . Every day, across 60 countries, we work with the best people to challenge conventional thinking and strive to find even better ways to give people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes. We trust people in what they do and we give full accountability and autonomy to make things happen. That’s how we generate the game-changing ideas that built 19 iconic Powerbrands around the world, such as Nurofen, Strepsils, Mucinex, Dettol, Lysol, Finish and Vanish. . High impact, consumer-led research is the heart of the company's success. Ranked in the TOP 20 on the London Stock Exchange, our relentless drive to outperform has trebled our revenue since 2000 and quadrupled our market cap. . About the role: - An exciting career opportunity is available within the Sales Department at RB Nigeria. The main purposes of the job are to manage all activities related to territory sales of RB healthcare brands and development of company products by performing the following duties personally or through a subordinate supervisor. . Key Responsibilities and Principal Accountabilities: - Develop, recommend and lead the execution of local marketing plans and manage the effective deployment of the marketing budget - Contribute to development of category strategies and innovation plans. - Develop and execute annual marketing including media plan - Initiate market research projects to deliver powerful consumer and customer insights as the basis for long term brand growth. - Lead the development of local copy strategy / executions - Coordinate with the Sales function for the execution of pricing and distribution strategies for assigned brands . Qualifications: - Degree in Pharmacy - 1-2 years of Promotional Marketing experience - Effective cross-functional team work experience - Maturity and leadership - Independent worker, self Starter (outside the office), strong interpersonal and relationship building skills – Outgoing personality and ability to interact and influence different third parties - Strong negotiation skills with Understanding of the health care Marketing. - Self sufficient, proactive and able to work with a high degree of autonomy - Excellent communication in English (verbal & writing) as well as presentation skills. - In return RB will offer a very competitive salary and benefits package as well as continued development and career progression on a Global scale. . Don't delay speak to your manager about making your next move and Apply Today! . Please note that due to the high volume of applications we receive, we are not able to respond to every application unfortunately. If you haven't heard from us within 10 days, please assume that your application has not been successful this time. . Closing Date (Period for Applying) - External : Dec 18, 2015, 10:59:00 PM: