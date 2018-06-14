Pages: [1]   Go Down

[Full-time] Sales Executive/Canvasser Job at Startimes TV Network
« on: Nov 25, 2015, 03:31 PM »
Location: Lagos State

Job Title: Sales Executive/Canvasser Company: Startimes TV Network Job Type: Full Time Qualification: OND   BA/BSc/HND   Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing   . Job Description: - Successful candidate will be involved in the selling the company's product/services directly to customers/end users. . Requirements: - Minimum of ND(National Diploma). - Candidates with HND/B.Sc with strong passion for sales can apply. - Candidate must be passionate about sales and have the ability to meet deadlines.

