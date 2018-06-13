Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: The Bus  (Read 391 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: The Bus
« on: Nov 25, 2015, 04:12 PM »
A bus full of housewives going on a picnic fell into a river, all died. Each husband cried for a week, one husband continued for more than two weeks!

When asked that did he miss his wife so much, he replied miserably, "No. My wife missed the bus!"
