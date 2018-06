A Nigerian and a Ghanaian were both opportune to meet at an ATM stand. They both took different ATM stands when suddenly the Nigerian shouted and laughed, "Man, you are a dumb! I've seen your password, your password is 3431."The Ghanaian laughed for 5 minutes. After laughing, he replied, "You are the dumb person, my password is 4259."Please, who is dumber?