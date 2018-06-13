1. If you want to change the world, do it when you are a bachelor cause when you are married, you can't even change your TV channel2. Listening to wife is like reading the terms and conditions of a website, you don't understand anything but you still agree.3. Chess is the only game in the world which reflects the status of the husband. The poor king can only take one step at a time... while the mighty queen does whatever she wants!4. All men are brave. Horror movie doesn't scare them, but 5 missed calls from wife, surely