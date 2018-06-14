Delta StateJob Title: Cinema Team Member/ Sales Attendant Company: Genesis Deluxe Cinemas (GDC) Job Type: Full Time Qualification: OND Experience: 1 year Location: Delta, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Genesis Deluxe Cinemas (GDC) is one of Nigeria’s leading cinema developers and operators of multiplex cinemas in Nigeria. GDC is part of the Genesis Group, a Nigerian based conglomerate established in 1991 with its key focus on hospitality. The Genesis Deluxe brand and company was launched onto the Nigeria market in 2008 in Lagos. Since then, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas has grown to 3 cinemas with 15 screens and over 2000 seats. By the month of December 2011, the company had served over 50 million customers. Genesis Deluxe Cinemas has cinemas located in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Vibrant Enugu. Our strategy to continue to grow in all major cities of the country will have us opening in more locations. . Job Summary: - As an GDC Team Member, you will be the first point of contact for all of our guests. - You will need to be a friendly, energetic people person, someone who can work in a team and meet and greet everyone who visits, making them feel like stars. - You could be serving our guests at the box office, keeping the cinema tidy on and off screen or selling our retail offers to make sure that our guests will never be hungry whilst watching their chosen film. - We are looking for people dedicated to making a difference, who understand the power of the cinema and have the positivity to deliver premier guest service. . Responsibilities: - To ensure the safety of all employees and guests through complying with all company Health & Safety practices - Embrace all aspects of Lights, Camera Action to deliver premier guest service differentiating Genesis Deluxe Cinemas from our competitors - To maintain high levels of cleanliness throughout the cinema - To serve all retail products as per company guidelines and to support all promotional initiatives - To be accountable for all company monies and stocks within own control - To fully understand own role in emergency situations - To comply with company policies and procedures . Qualifications and Requirements: - Minimum of OND in any related field - Minimum of 1-3 years experience - Minimum of entry level or 1 year experience - Must have a very good oral and written skills - Please note you must be available to start as soon as possible.