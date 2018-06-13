Pages: [1]   Go Down

School Joke: Centimetre

yetadem

School Joke: Centimetre
« on: Nov 26, 2015, 12:24 AM »
In a Physics class...

TEACHER: How do you convert centimetre to meter?

AKPOS: You remove centi.
