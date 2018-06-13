5 friends lived in an apartment; their names are Mad, Brain,Somebody, Nobody and Fool. Somebody killed Nobody at the time Brain was in the bathroom, so Mad called the Police.Mad said, "Is that the Police station?"Police replied, "Yes, what is the matter?"Mad said, "Somebody killed Nobody."Police said, "Are you Mad?"Mad said, "Yes I am Mad"Police said, "Do you have Brain?"Mad said, "Brain is in the bathroom."Police said, “You Fool!"Mad said, “No sir, Fool is the one reading this message."You can share it with another Fool. Have a nice day!