Rude Joke: Typical African Mother

Rude Joke: Typical African Mother
Nov 26, 2015, 12:43 AM
(Mom in the kitchen)

KWAME: Mom, do you need a hand?

MOM: Thanks dear, I've got it covered.

(5 mins later)

MOM: Kwame, you are not doing anything abi? You cannot help me wash the dishes in the kitchen?

KWAME:???
