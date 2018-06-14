The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, has rejected the recommendation by the Senate that all results for entry into tertiary institutions should last for three years.Speaking in Abuja during the opening ceremony of JAMB-UNEB Benchmark on Item Banking, Ojerinde stated that the extension will distort and delay the future of students across the country.He argued that such a policy would obstruct the education progress of students across board.Ojerinde said that expressing reservations about the Senate position did not in any way signify opposition to cutting cost.He said, "There are complexities in this thing, until we are able to clear it. When you say you will use JAMB results for three years, is it an achievement test or aptitude test? However, are we delaying his or her life? Are we postponing his or her life by telling them to stay at home? If by next year he doesn’t get the cut off points, what happens?"I have nothing against the idea, because we will tell the children, 'those bluffing Polytechnics and College of Education, go there and waste their time', if it is a waste of time."The registrar added that cyber cafés across the country would no longer be allowed to register candidates for tertiary education examinations.