This is the second letter to my ex-teachers, Principal and staffs...To my GOVERNMENT TEACHER, I was your favourite student before I switched to science, the way you were talking and narrating government issues, I thought by now that you would have been a Governor or Senator.To my COMMERCE TEACHER, buying and selling of goods are something I was doing during school days and weekends, that was why I skipped your class a lot.To my LITERATURE TEACHER, Sir, It was because of your subject I switched to science class. I was getting confused with the Poetry, Prose, Novella and the rest.To my FURTHER MATHS TEACHER, Your class was always empty. I remember one of my classmates saying, "We have not finished learning Maths, they want us to learn another maths".To my AGRIC SCIENCE TEACHER, you made me think Agric was all about farming because you kept on taking us to your farm after every class.To my PHYSICS TEACHER, Beautiful Lady! It was because of you I came to science class. The way you kept talking about Space and Time, Motion, Energy and Force, I knew you were not only good in physics but also a force in bed.To my PRINCIPAL, Yes! The Most feared Man. Sir only your name 'Ekarika' (meaning Harmattan) scared the whole students and even the teachers. Whenever you came in through the gate, the teachers will say "Harmattan has come"I will not talk about my VICE PRINCIPAL; he was the one that usually send us away when we don't pay our school fees. He will always say "GO HOME!"I miss you all!