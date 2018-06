A boy and his Dad were talking last night about love and marriage.The boy's Dad told him that he knew as early as their wedding what marriage to his Mum would be like. It seems the man of God asked his Mum, "Do you take this man to be your husband." And she said, "I do."Then the man of God asked his Dad, "Do you take this woman to be your wife," and his Mum said, "He does."