When Akpos was in SS3, his teacher always yelled at him, calling him “a waste of conception, time and space and a sure failure in life”. One day, poor Akpos’s grand mother came to school to check out how her grandson was doing. The teacher told her quite frankly that she had never seen such a dumb boy all her life; and advised her to withdraw and enrol him under an artisan, because formal schooling for Akpos would be a total waste of time and money. The grandmother, shocked at the teacher’s remarks, withdrew her grandson from the school and relocated to Maiduguri.**** 25 years later **** the teacher was diagnosed with a brain tumour. All the doctors she met advised her to do surgery. And only a certain doctor in the whole of Nigeria (practicing in Maiduguri) could perform this procedure. Left with no alternative, the poor teacher agreed to have the surgery performed. Fortunately, it was successful. When she awoke hours after the surgery, she saw a handsome young doctor smiling down at her. She was on artificial respiration from a machine that provided her oxygen. She wanted to thank him but could not speak. She looked sideways and suddenly began to express shock & anguish, her face started to turn pale; she frantically made attempts to raise her hand and tell him something but couldn’t. She struggled, she fought hard- Then she gave up the Ghost and died. The young doctor was shocked. He tried to find out what went wrong. Eventually he found out that it was our dear Akpos (now working as a cleaner in the hospital) who had disconnected the lady’s oxygen machine to connect his phone charger.Wait ooo!… Don’t tell me that you thought that Akpos became the doctor? lol If ah hear….dz s not Nollywood.!! LMAO!!. Akpos no know book. Period!!