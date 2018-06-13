Father-In-Law: Young man, you coming to seek my daughter’s hand in marriage and you are chewing gum. That’s a sign of disrespect!Akpos: Sir, I only chew gum when I drink or smoke.Father-In-Law: You mean u drink & smoke and you are here to seek my daughter’s hand in marriage?Akpos: Sir I only drink & smoke when I go to the club.Father-In-Law: U club too?Akpos: I’m sorry sir; I started clubbing when I came out of prison.Father-In-Law:- U’ve also been in prison before? Oh my God!Akpos: Sorry sir, I went to jail when I killed somebody!Father-In-Law:- What!!! U’re a killer???Akpos: Sir, it happened out of anger. It was a certain man that didn’t allow me marry his daughter so I ran over him with a car.Father-In-Law: Oh son, that won’t happen here. You are highly welcome. U are on the right track. U are absolutely the right man for my daughter.The man no wan die… hahaha