A 90 years old man goes to Doctor Akpos and they had the following conversations;OLD MAN: Doctor, my 28 years old wife is pregnant, what's your opinion?"DOCTOR AKPOS: Let me tell you a story; A hunter in a hurry grabs an umbrella instead of his hunting rifle. He moves into the jungle, sees a lion, lifts the umbrella pulls the handle and... BANG!!! The lion drops dead!"OLD MAN: (Exclaims) that’s impossible! Someone else must have shot the lion.DOCTOR AKPOS: EXACTLY MY OPINION.