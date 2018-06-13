Miss Jessica phoned Akpos the electrician because her television quit working. Akpos couldn't accommodate her with an "after-hours" appointment and since she had to go to work, she told him;"I'll leave the key under the mat. Fix the TV, leave the bill on the counter, and I'll send you the money later. By the way, I have a large Rottweiler (dog) inside named Killer, he won't bother you. I also have a parrot, andwhatever you do, do not talk to the parrot!"Well, sure enough the dog, when Akpos got there the next day, Killer totally ignored Akpos, but the whole time he was there, the parrot cursed, yelled, screamed, and about drove Akpos nuts.As he was ready to leave, he couldn't resist saying;"You stupid bird, why don't you just shut up!"To which the parrot replied, "Killer, get him!!!"What would u do if you were Akpos?