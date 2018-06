Pastor Akpos keeps chickens in the Church premises, one evening a Cock went missing.In Church the next day the Pastor asked "Who has a cock?"All the men got up."No, I mean who has seen a cock?" Akpos said. All the women got up."No, no, I meant who has seen a cock that isn't theirs?", Akpos said impatiently. Half of the women got up."Oh for goodness sake!! Who has seen my cock???"Akpos shouted.All the Choir girls got up!!HALLELUJAH!!