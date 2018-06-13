1. MOM: junior, pls bring water 4 me from the fridgeAkpos: mom, to drink?MOM: no, to change to wine. Useless child”2. Peter: teacher, does honey have legs?Teacher: No, but why do you ask?Peter: because, last night, I over heard my dad saying, Honey, please open your legs wide.3. SON: Mom, grandma is so annoying; I wish she will just die.MOTHER: Idiot, it’s your mother that will die not mine.4. A man goes into a library and asks for a book on suicide.The librarian says, “Bleep off, you won’t bring it back.”5. Ochuko: why are u tip toe-ing in front of the chemist?Akpos: I don’t want to wake the sleeping pills6. Okon: why are u writing this letter so slow?Akpos: because the person am writing it to, doesn’t read fast7. Husband buys 5 of the same color of pants for his wife.WIFE: Ah! Same colour? People will think I don’t change my panties.HUSBAND which people?8. Teacher: our topic today is question tag. E.g.: obi is a boy. Isn’t he? Yes he is. Can I have other examples?Ochuko: we go chop yam today Chopn’t we?Teacher: wrong, can anybody correct him?Akpos: don’t mind that blocked head. We go chop yam today. Yamin’t we?Teacher fainted.