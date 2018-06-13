Pages: [1]   Go Down

Humorous Joke: Joke collections
« on: Nov 29, 2015, 03:20 PM »
1. MOM: junior, pls bring water 4 me from the fridge
   
    Akpos: mom, to drink?
   
    MOM: no, to change to wine. Useless child”

2. Peter: teacher, does honey have legs?
   
    Teacher: No, but why do you ask?
   
    Peter: because, last night, I over heard my dad saying, Honey, please open your legs wide.

3. SON: Mom, grandma is so annoying; I wish she will just die.
   
    MOTHER: Idiot, it’s your mother that will die not mine.

4. A man goes into a library and asks for a book on suicide.
   
    The librarian says, “Bleep off, you won’t bring it back.”

5. Ochuko: why are u tip toe-ing in front of the chemist?
   
    Akpos: I don’t want to wake the sleeping pills

6. Okon: why are u writing this letter so slow?
   
    Akpos: because the person am writing it to, doesn’t read fast

7. Husband buys 5 of the same color of pants for his wife.
   
    WIFE: Ah! Same colour? People will think I don’t change my panties.
   
     HUSBAND which people?

8. Teacher: our topic today is question tag. E.g.: obi is a boy. Isn’t he?   Yes he is. Can I have other examples?

    Ochuko: we go chop yam today Chopn’t we?

    Teacher: wrong, can anybody correct him?

    Akpos: don’t mind that blocked head. We go chop yam today. Yamin’t we?
   
    Teacher fainted.
