A Preacher said: "If I had all the beer in the world, I'd take it and throw it into the river". And the congregation cried, “Amen!""And if I had all the wine in the world, I'd take it and throw it in the river". And the congregation cried,“Amen!" "And if I had all the whiskey and rum in the world, I'd take it all and throw it in the river".Again the congregation cried, “Amen!"The preacher sat down. The deacon then stood up& said:"For our closing hymn, let's turn to page 126 of our hymn books and sing, 'We shall drink from that river".THE CONGREGATION SCREAMED HALLELUJAH!!