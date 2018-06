Pastor: Do u drink beer?Akpos: oh yes!Pastor: How many bottles per day?Akpos: 5!Pastor: When did u start drinking beer?Akpos: 18yrs back!Pastor: How much is a bottleAkpos: $2Pastor: So you spent $10 for beer per day?Akpos: Yes!Pastor: If you were saving that $10 per day times 18yrs, you get $648 000, you could be driving your own Ferrari right now!Akpos: May I also ask you a question?Pastor: Go aheadAkpos: Do u drink beer?Pastor: No!Akpos: So where is your Ferrari?