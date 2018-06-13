WIFE: I wrote your name on sand it got washed.
I wrote your name in air, it was blown away.
Then I wrote your name on my heart & I got Heart Attack.
AKPOS: God saw me hungry, he created pizza.
He saw me thirsty, He created Pepsi.
He saw me in darkness, He created light.
He saw me without problems,
He created YOU.
WIFE: Twinkle twinkle little star
You should know what you are ..
And once you know what you are Mental hospital is not so far.
AKPOS: The rain makes all things beautiful.
The grass and flowers too.
If rain makes all things beautiful, why doesn't it rain on you..?
WIFE: ...Roses are red; Violets are blue.
Monkeys like u should be kept in ZOO.
Don't feel so angry you will find me there too...
Not in cage but laughing at YOU
