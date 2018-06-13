A newly-married couple was taking a walk...Suddenly, a dog charged towards them.They both knew it would bite them. The husband lifted his wife so that the dog bites him instead. But just a few metres away, the dog stopped and merely barked violently for a while and disappeared.The husband put his wife down expecting a kiss or some hugs from her.To his surprise, the wife shouted;"I have seen people throw stones and sticks at dogs, but this is the first time I have seen someone trying to throw his wife at an enraged dog!!"Husband just stood there shocked!Moral of The Story: A Wife is a Wife! No One ELSE Can MIS-UNDERSTAND a Husband Better than his Wife!