Crazy Joke: The Newly Married Couple
A newly-married couple was taking a walk...
Suddenly, a dog charged towards them.
They both knew it would bite them. The husband lifted his wife so that the dog bites him instead. But just a few metres away, the dog stopped and merely barked violently for a while and disappeared.

The husband put his wife down expecting a kiss or some hugs from her.
To his surprise, the wife shouted;
"I have seen people throw stones and sticks at dogs, but this is the first time I have seen someone trying to throw his wife at an enraged dog!!"

Husband just stood there shocked!

Moral of The Story: A Wife is a Wife! No One ELSE Can MIS-UNDERSTAND a Husband Better than his Wife!
