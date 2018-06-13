Her side of the story...He was in an odd mood when I got to the bar, I thought it might have been my fault because I was a bit late but he didn't say anything much about it. The conversation was quite slow going so I thought we should go off somewhere more intimate so we could talk more privately. We went to this restaurant and he was still acting a bit funny. I tried to cheer him up and started to wonder whether it was me or something else. I asked him, and he said no. But I wasn't really sure. So anyway, in the taxi on the way back to his house, I said that I love him and he just put his arm around me. I didn't know what the hell that meant because you know he doesn't say it back or anything. We finally got back to his place and I was wondering if he was going to dump me. So I tried to ask him about it but he just switched on the TV. Reluctantly, I said I was going to go to sleep. Then after about 10 minutes, he joined me and we made love. But, he still seemed really distracted, so afterwards I just wanted to leave but I just cried myself to sleep. I don't know, I just don't know what he thinks any more. I mean, do you think he has met someone else?His side of the story...My club Chelsea lost. I was tired. I made love sha!