Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Christmas Phone  (Read 537 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Christmas Phone
« on: Nov 30, 2015, 12:27 AM »
GIRL: Boo, Christmas is approaching.

BOY: Thanks for reminding me. Can't wait.

GIRL: Get me an iPhone 6s for me as a Christmas gift.

BOY: Relax! It's Jesus Birthday, not yours!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 