Comedy Joke: 50-50
« on: Nov 30, 2015, 12:35 AM »
AKPOS: I found N500 on the floor today.

KWAME: Really? Let's share the money 50-50.

AKPOS: What will we do with the remaining N400?

KWAME:????
