Lagos StateJob Title: Marketing Executive Company: Michael Stevens Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 3 - 5 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Michael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above. . Job Description: - Identifying reliable Nigerian companies that are willing to discuss business and import from client’s companies - Marketing of company’s products to Nigerian companies - A-Z business between Nigeria and client’s companies - Writing reports and surveys to client’s companies on their products in the Nigerian market and general market information on the product . Requirements: - Age : 32 - 35 - Years of Experience : 3-5 years - Gender: Female.