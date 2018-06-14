Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: [Full-time] Marketer Job at Auto Care Centre  (Read 139 times)

Jobrib

[Full-time] Marketer Job at Auto Care Centre
« on: Nov 30, 2015, 07:31 AM »
Location: Lagos State

Description:

Job Field: Marketer Company: Auto Care Centre Job Type: Full Time  Experience: 4 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing   . Requirement: - 4 years experience in marketing. - The ability to market independently will enhance your chance.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 