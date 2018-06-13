An Igbo engineer can't find a job so he opens a clinic and puts a sign outside...
"GET TREATMENT FOR N20, 000 - IF NOT CURED GET BACK N100, 000"
A lawyer thinks this is a great opportunity to earn N100, 000 and goes to the clinic...
LAWYER: I have lost my sense of taste.
IGBO MAN: Nurse, bring medicine from box no. 22 and put 3 drops in patient's mouth."
LAWYER: Ugh... This is kerosene.
IGBO MAN: Congrats, your sense of taste is restored. Give me 20,000.
The annoyed lawyer goes back after a few days to recover his money...
LAWYER: I have lost my memory. I cannot remember anything.
IGBO MAN: Nurse, bring medicine from box no. 22 and put 3 drops in his mouth.
LAWYER: (annoyed) this is kerosene. You gave this to me last time for restoring my taste.
IGBO MAN: Congrats. You got your memory back. Give me N20, 000"
The fuming lawyer pays him and then comes back a week later determined to get back N100, 000.
LAWYER: My eyesight has become very weak.
IGBO MAN: Well, I don't have any medicine for that, so take this 100k.
LAWYER: (staring at the cash) But this is N20, 000, not N100, 000.
IGBO MAN: Congrats, your eyesight is restored. Give me N20, 000.