An Igbo engineer can't find a job so he opens a clinic and puts a sign outside..."GET TREATMENT FOR N20, 000 - IF NOT CURED GET BACK N100, 000"A lawyer thinks this is a great opportunity to earn N100, 000 and goes to the clinic...LAWYER: I have lost my sense of taste.IGBO MAN: Nurse, bring medicine from box no. 22 and put 3 drops in patient's mouth."LAWYER: Ugh... This is kerosene.IGBO MAN: Congrats, your sense of taste is restored. Give me 20,000.The annoyed lawyer goes back after a few days to recover his money...LAWYER: I have lost my memory. I cannot remember anything.IGBO MAN: Nurse, bring medicine from box no. 22 and put 3 drops in his mouth.LAWYER: (annoyed) this is kerosene. You gave this to me last time for restoring my taste.IGBO MAN: Congrats. You got your memory back. Give me N20, 000"The fuming lawyer pays him and then comes back a week later determined to get back N100, 000.LAWYER: My eyesight has become very weak.IGBO MAN: Well, I don't have any medicine for that, so take this 100k.LAWYER: (staring at the cash) But this is N20, 000, not N100, 000.IGBO MAN: Congrats, your eyesight is restored. Give me N20, 000.