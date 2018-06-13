Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes of the day: This Is Kerosene  (Read 495 times)

yetadem

Jokes of the day: This Is Kerosene
« on: Dec 02, 2015, 04:54 PM »
An Igbo engineer can't find a job so he opens a clinic and puts a sign outside...
 "GET TREATMENT FOR N20, 000 - IF NOT CURED GET BACK N100, 000"

A lawyer thinks this is a great opportunity to earn N100, 000 and goes to the clinic...

LAWYER: I have lost my sense of taste.

IGBO MAN: Nurse, bring medicine from box no. 22 and put 3 drops in patient's mouth."

LAWYER: Ugh... This is kerosene.

IGBO MAN: Congrats, your sense of taste is restored. Give me 20,000.

The annoyed lawyer goes back after a few days to recover his money...

LAWYER: I have lost my memory. I cannot remember anything.

IGBO MAN: Nurse, bring medicine from box no. 22 and put 3 drops in his mouth.

LAWYER: (annoyed) this is kerosene. You gave this to me last time for restoring my taste.

IGBO MAN: Congrats. You got your memory back. Give me N20, 000"

The fuming lawyer pays him and then comes back a week later determined to get back N100, 000.

LAWYER: My eyesight has become very weak.

IGBO MAN: Well, I don't have any medicine for that, so take this 100k.

LAWYER: (staring at the cash) But this is N20, 000, not N100, 000.

IGBO MAN: Congrats, your eyesight is restored. Give me N20, 000.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 